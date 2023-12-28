35-year-old to betray Damage CTRL at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring potential twist

A 35-year-old WWE Superstar could be plotting to betray Damage CTRL at the Royal Rumble next month in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Damage CTRL has become a dominant faction on WWE SmackDown. IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in July and cashed in at SummerSlam to become the new WWE Women's Champion. The Genius of the Sky has put together an impressive title reign but has relied on her stablemates for backup.

Both Kairi Sane and Asuka recently joined the faction, but Bayley appeared to be unaware that it was going to happen. The Role Model had been the leader of Damage CTRL but has seemingly been pushed to the side following SKY's title win at SummerSlam.

Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL in May 2023 and has been out of action ever since. However, she has been featured on television throughout her injury and could be getting set for a return at the Royal Rumble next month.

Kai could be one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match and betray her faction. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has never held a singles title in WWE and could finally decide to focus on herself when she makes her return from injury.

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter believes Dakota Kai will become the leader of Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that Dakota Kai could replace Bayley as the leader of the group on the blue brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Bill Apter stated Bayley could be kicked out of the faction soon. Apter added that it seems like Dakota Kai is getting ready to become the leader of the heel group on Friday nights and noted that the commentators were talking about it during SmackDown.

"The commentators were talking about it. They really have set that in motion at this point." [From 42:38 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL debuted on the main roster following the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2022. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for heel faction on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Would you rather see Dakota Kai become a singles star or take over as the leader of the heel faction? Sound off in the comments section below.