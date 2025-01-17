35-year-old former champion to make final WWE SmackDown appearance this Friday Night? Potential direction analyzed

This Friday on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton will defend her Women's Championship against Bayley. This will be her first title defense since she became World Champion for the first time in her career on the January 3, 2025, episode of the blue brand.

The Role Model survived a No.1 contender's match last week and now wants to reclaim the title she lost at SummerSlam. However, the expectation is that this will be Bayley's final appearance on SmackDown.

The reason is that WWE is not expected to have Tiffany Stratton drop the title just a couple of weeks after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the Women's Champion. Thus, Bayley is expected to move to Monday Night RAW after losing to Tiffany, a move that WWE has already teased.

The Role Model was seen talking to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce during a segment on the red brand on Monday. In it, she came to the aid of the new Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who was confronted by the former Women's Champion Nia Jax, who declared for the Royal Rumble.

Thus, we expect the 35-year-old to move to RAW and emerge as a title contender either for Rhea Ripley's title or the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria.

Several superstars have been confirmed for SmackDown this week

Heading into this week's SmackDown, several superstars have been confirmed for the show. Aside from the new Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and No.1 contender Bayley, the former Women's Champion Nia Jax will be in attendance and could interfere in the match.

Other stars to focus on are the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, who will have another face-off just a couple of weeks before their title match at Royal Rumble.

Solo Sikoa will return to the blue brand a couple of weeks after his loss to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat, while the new Bloodline will also show up. The same goes for Drew McIntyre and Jimmy Uso, who have started a feud lately.

Motor City Machine Guns will face Los Garzas in a No.1 contenders Match, while the reigning Tag Team Champions, DIY, will also be part of the show. LA Knight has also been confirmed for the show, and the same goes for the United States Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Likewise, the Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green will have a segment on SmackDown, while The Wyatt Sicks will debut on the blue brand after being drafted from RAW.

