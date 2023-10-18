35-year-old to return to Crown Jewel after 410 days and cost Drew McIntyre? Exploring major diversion or exploring the possibility

RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre still holds a grudge against The Bloodline due to the faction's dishonest ways, which prevented him from beating Roman Reigns for the World Championship. The only way McIntyre would probably be able to let go of this grudge is if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Drew McIntyre is set to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Given it's been a while since McIntyre won a World Title, the Scotsman will be eager to defeat Rollins. However, there is a possibility McIntyre might once again lose due to interference from a 35-year-old.

The superstar who could interfere in McIntyre's match at Crown Jewel is Tyson Fury. On September 28th, Fury is scheduled to fight Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If Fury wins the match, there is a chance WWE could get him to appear at Crown Jewel since he would most likely be in Saudi at the time.

The last time Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury met, the duo shared the same ring a pretty cordial bond. However, in an interview some time ago, Fury spoke about his desire to face McIntyre in WWE. Hence, if the WBC Heavyweight Champion does cost McIntyre his match, it shouldn't come as a surprise.

Drew McIntyre voices his frustrations about The Bloodline during a backstage interview

Drew McIntyre's animosity towards The Bloodline is not a secret. Anyone who follows WWE knows the grudge McIntyre holds against the heel faction. On RAW this week, Seth Rollins, during a promo, told McIntyre he should get over The Bloodline. However, the Scotsman did not seem convinced.

Later, during RAW Talk with WWE Correspondent Jackie Redmond, McIntyre lost his cool when the former suggested he should get over The Bloodline. In a rant filled with frustration, McIntyre mentioned he would not forgive the Roman Reigns-led faction. The Scotsman said:

"Are you gonna pile on as well? Drew should just get over The Bloodline. I feel everyone's forgotten that The Bloodline isn't a thing of the past. They actively still have the Undisputed Title over three and half years going on now. It's fine; just move over to RAW and forgive and forget. I'm not gonna forgive and forget. They took away the biggest moment of my life."

While McIntyre's grudge against The Bloodline might make no sense, given he is on RAW and the faction is on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see if WWE builds a storyline including them in the future. It would be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre would be able to seek revenge against the heel faction at some point.