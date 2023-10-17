"Are you gonna pile on as well?" - Drew McIntyre loses his cool over backstage interviewer after RAW goes off the air

WWE star Drew McIntyre had a heated conversation after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

McIntyre confronted Seth Rollins this week on RAW. The champion accused him of being bitter and holding on to previous grudges. He asked The Scottish Warrior to get over his obsession with The Bloodline. The Visionary also insinuated that his challenger was considering joining hands with The Judgment Day to get the job done at Crown Jewel.

WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond caught up with the star on RAW Talk. Drew McIntyre lost it when the interviewer suggested that he should get over The Bloodline. He pointed out that the faction, despite losing some members, was still a dominant force, with Roman Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

McIntyre was in no mood to forgive the heel faction as they took away the most significant moment of his life at Clash at the Castle last year.

"Are you gonna pile on as well? Drew should just get over The Bloodline. I feel everyone's forgotten that The Bloodline isn't a thing of the past. They actively still have the Undisputed Title over three and half years going on now. It's fine; just move over to RAW and forgive and forget. I'm not gonna forgive and forget. They took away the biggest moment of my life." [2:07 - 2:29]

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will collide at Crown Jewel 2023

Last week on RAW, Drew McIntyre confronted Rollins and issued a unique challenge. The Scottish Warrior announced that he wanted a championship opportunity but made it clear that he wouldn't launch any sneak attacks on the champion.

McIntyre claimed that he wanted Rollins to be at his hundred percent when the two met in the ring. Hence, he threw down the challenge for a title match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

While Rollins was pleasantly shocked by this request, he obliged, and the match was made official for the upcoming premium live event.

