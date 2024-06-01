35-year-old star leaving WWE this summer despite being a Triple H guy? Exploring recent report

WWE has been blooming with great prosperity ever since Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer of the company. However, 2024 is going to be a crucial year for the Stamford-based company, as a lot of superstars' contracts are ending this year. Among them is a 35-year-old star, as reports have been swirling that his contract is coming to an end this summer.

The name in question is Ricochet. According to a recent report from Fightful Select and PWN's Viper, the former Intercontinental Champion is expected to receive lucrative offers from several other promotions once his WWE contract expires. Besides, he has not been catapulted to the main event scene in the Stamford-based promotion despite being in the company for several years.

Therefore, speculations have been making a whirlpool regarding The Future of Flight leaving the Stamford-based promotion this summer. However, Ricochet is unlikely to leave WWE, as he is expected to sign a new deal with the company. Needless to say, Triple H is a huge fan of him and his charismatic in-ring skills, which could prove to be a major factor in renewing his contract.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The high-flying star has been receiving quite the spotlight in WWE in recent times under the new era led by The Game. He became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion and also participated in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Therefore, the possibility of Ricochet leaving the pro wrestling juggernaut to look for other opportunities is quite low.

Triple H may be planning a big feud for Ricochet in WWE

One of the things that stands out in Triple H's era as the Chief Content Officer is that every superstar receives a fair share of the spotlight and opportunities. Ricochet is one of those names, as WWE has seemingly sown the seeds for a big feud involving him and Bron Breakker.

During a segment on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Breakker ambushed the former Intercontinental Champion backstage as he hit him with a Spear out of nowhere. However, the 26-year-old star did not stop as he once again attacked Ricochet on the latest edition of RAW when he interfered in his match against Ilja Dragunov and hit him with a Spear again.

It looks like WWE has been preparing to put The Future of Flight in a spectacular feud with the former NXT Champion. Ricochet's high-flying abilities and Bron Breakker's humongous strength could bring unique dynamics to Monday Night RAW that may leave fans startled.

Therefore, it looks like WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has already planted the seeds of this potential rivalry between both superstars on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback