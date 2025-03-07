35-year-old star to be revealed as the person behind Jade Cargill's injury on SmackDown? Potential explored

Jade Cargill returned to WWE at the Elimination Chamber and brutally assaulted Naomi before the start of the Women's Match. It was so gruesome that Naomi could not compete and was removed from the match.

On Friday night on SmackDown, Jade Cargill will address what happened at the Chamber, providing more details on her backstage assault in late November and taking a shot at Naomi. The latter might not be the only one to blame for the current situation. Bianca Belair is looking for answers and could show up and interrupt her former tag team partner, saying that she was behind the attack and told Naomi to assault Jade backstage.

In that case, The EST of WWE will have a heel turn and start a feud with the former Women's Tag Team Champion, who will be out for revenge. The 35-year-old will then move to RAW to deal with Jade and the reigning Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, whom she will face in a title match at WrestleMania 41.

Still, Naomi should be back at some point during the Road to WrestleMania and help Bianca, going after Jade and setting a match at WrestleMania 41. Should Bianca and Naomi be behind the assault, though, their feud with Cargill should extend past WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair wants answers after Jade Cargill's assault on Naomi

The EST of WWE spoke with the media after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. She admitted that she was confused about what happened and needed answers from Naomi and Jade Cargill.

“I was so confused, honestly. I was very confused. I feel like I still need answers for that. I didn’t understand what was happening...I feel like I need to talk to both to them before I jump to conclusions...Right now, I’m not really understanding what’s happening. I don’t really believe Jade would watch me team with Naomi knowing that she did that. I truly don’t believe Naomi would do something like that. I’ve known her for a very long time. Tonight was very bittersweet," Bianca Belair said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

That said, on Friday on SmackDown, Jade Cargill will explain what happened and what is next for her in her feud with Naomi.

