Bianca Belair to vacate tag team titles, get replaced by WWE star at Elimination Chamber? Potential twist explored

At the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Bianca Belair is set to lock horns in the Women's Chamber Match. If The EST of WWE wins, she will earn a women's world title match at WrestleMania 41, despite currently holding the Women's Tag Team Titles. However, seeing as Elimination Chamber is the final premium live event before The Show of Shows, shocks are indeed expected.

This has led to speculation that Jade Cargill could make her surprise return at the event and launch a backstage attack on Belair. A possible scenario could see Bianca mysteriously taken out before the match, in a similar manner to how Jade was attacked on SmackDown a few months ago. However, Cargill could shift the blame onto Naomi, marking her as the person behind the assault. Furthermore, due to Belair's inability to compete in the match, Cargill could take her spot in the Women's Chamber Match.

Trending

This last-minute change could add more intrigue to the Women's Chamber Match. Additionally, if Belair is written off TV due to a storyline injury, she could be forced to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship, while Jade gets an opportunity to earn a women's world title match at WrestleMania 41. When Bianca eventually returns from the potential injury angle, she could finally initiate the long-anticipated feud with Cargill.

Expand Tweet

This rivalry could even be part of the WrestleMania 41 card, as Belair vs. Cargill doesn’t need a title to make it a massive match. Currently, there are no reports concerning Jade Cargill’s role at Elimination Chamber or whether she will be part of the PLE.

While this scenario is purely hypothetical, it will be intriguing to see how the storyline develops at the forthcoming PLE. Also, does WWE have any plans for such last-minute changes in the Women's Chamber Match?

Does Bianca Belair have any chance to win the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match?

Bianca Belair has been part of considerable high-profile bouts and has walked out victorious in several of them. However, the question arises: Does The EST of WWE have a substantial chance of winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match?

The answer might stun fans, but Belair undoubtedly has a terrific chance to appear victorious in the approaching Chamber match as well. A few weeks ago, reports suggested that a match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair was being discussed within WWE for WrestleMania 41.

This signifies that the Women's Tag Team Champion could win the Chamber match and go on to challenge Rhea at The Showcase of The Immortals. As of now, The Eradicator is the reigning Women's World Champion and a pivotal star of RAW on Netflix.

Expand Tweet

A showdown between Belair and Ripley would undoubtedly be a massive WrestleMania match. However, nothing is confirmed yet, and fans will have to wait until the Elimination Chamber PLE to see how things unfold next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback