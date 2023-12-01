35-year-old star to turn heel after 455 days on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the hint

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is highly anticipated as it will be the first edition after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, and the returning Randy Orton will make an appearance.

Over the last few weeks, there has been some tension between The Brawling Brutes members Butch and Ridge Holland. The company is seemingly teasing the faction's disbandment, which could happen as soon as this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On last week's episode, Ridge Holland left Butch mid-match as they competed against Pretty Deadly, leading to The Brawling Brutes losing the battle. This may hint that Holland will soon turn heel and betray his partner. If that is in the plans, it may happen on this week's edition of the blue brand.

The Brawling Brutes have been babyfaces since Clash at the Castle 2022, so this will be Ridge Holland's first heel turn in over a year. While this is just speculation, it will be interesting to see where the story goes from here.

Butch and Ridge Holland both reacted to their miscommunication on WWE SmackDown

After their unfortunate confrontation on WWE SmackDown, Butch uploaded a photo of himself and Ridge Holland in which he gave a suspicious look to his stablemate. He also added a vague caption.

"choices ... probably," he wrote.

When asked about his view on his partner's actions during SmackDown LowDown, Butch said he didn't know what to say and inquired about the whereabouts of Sheamus. Bobby Lashley interrupted him, stating "Make a name for yourself", possibly hinting that Butch may go back to his original ring name, Pete Dunne.

Ridge Holland also took to social media after his suspicious actions. He posted an image featuring Butch giving him a stare, but unlike his stablemate, he didn't add any caption to keep the mystery.

Sheamus is also rumored to return soon, so it will be interesting to see how he handles the tension between his friends. Fans may see a disbandment soon.

