Ridge Holland shares cryptic update after betrayal, Butch has words with top WWE Superstar

Ridge Holland has issued his first public post since betraying Butch on this week's WWE SmackDown.

SmackDown saw Pretty Deadly pick up yet another win over The Brawling Brutes after Holland walked out during the match, leaving his tag team partner out to dry. Despite his best efforts, the former Pete Dunne was unable to overcome the odds as he was pinned to secure another victory for Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

While Butch issued a vague message earlier today, Holland has now issued a cryptic update of his own. The 35-year-old took to X to simply tweet a photo that shows Butch giving him a skeptical stare from behind. This photo is actually another angle of the aforementioned photo posted by Butch earlier today.

Holland did not include a caption with his post, and he did not tag his partners in The Brawling Brutes - Butch or Sheamus. Butch has not reacted to the post either.

Butch has words with top WWE Superstar

It's been reported how the apparent Ridge Holland heel turn has led to increased speculation on two potential key happenings - the return of Sheamus from his shoulder injury and the return of the Pete Dunne gimmick.

The rumors on WWE changing Butch's name continued today after The SmackDown LowDown. During a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, the 30-year-old superstar didn't know what to say about Holland walking out on him, and he mentioned that he had not heard from The Celtic Warrior in months. Butch's interview was then interrupted by Bobby Lashley.

Lashley, upset over how The Street Profits failed to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day on SmackDown, was told to back off by Butch because no matter what, it's fight night when he is around. Lashley responded by cutting the former WWE UK Champion off and telling him to make a name for himself before he decides to speak to him.

Butch later responded via X and fueled speculation on an upcoming SmackDown match between the two.

"Make a name for yourself…" Butch wrote.

Lashley has not responded as of now, but he and B-Fab are looking to have a talk with The Street Profits after their title match loss on SmackDown.

