Butch breaks silence after betrayal on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Butch has issued his first public comments since a shocking SmackDown betrayal that has threatened to bring an end to The Brawling Brutes.

Friday's live SmackDown episode saw Butch and Ridge Holland take on Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. Amid tension between The Brawling Brutes, the match ended with a win for Pretty Deadly after Holland walked out on his tag team partner in an apparent heel turn.

The former Pete Dunne continued to fight after his tag team partner walked out on him, but the disadvantage was too much to overcome, and he was defeated. The 30-year-old grappler took to Instagram today to break his silence on the matter.

"choices ... probably," he wrote with a photo that shows a suspicious stare at Holland.

Holland has not issued public social media comments on the matter, but he told a WWE cameraman that he has "some stuff to figure out" in regard to the future.

WWE's potential scenarios for The Brawling Brutes

There's a lot of speculation and rumors making the rounds after Ridge Holland's apparent turn on Butch during this week's WWE SmackDown, but one thing is for sure - this will bring significant change to The Brawling Brutes.

It's expected that the aforementioned SmackDown angle will lead to the return of Sheamus, who has been out of action since mid-August with a shoulder injury. It remains to be seen if The Celtic Warrior will side with Butch or Holland, or if all three members will go their own ways.

The return of the Pete Dunne gimmick is also rumored. WWE officials, mainly Triple H, reportedly wanted to do away with the Butch character months back and have the man behind the gimmick work as Dunne once again. Holland's apparent heel turn on SmackDown has sparked new speculation on Butch reverting back to the name he used in NXT and NXT UK.

Fans are also calling for Holland to be sent back to NXT.

What do you think the company should do with The Brawling Brutes? Sound off in the comments below!

