35-year-old WWE star to return from serious injury at WrestleMania to cause a title change? Potential hint explored

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE organized the Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony. The event emanated from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel on April 18, 2025. Several superstars and veterans were in attendance, including The Undertaker, Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Michelle McCool, among others.
Interestingly, fans noticed some known faces who have been off WWE TV for a while. Becky Lynch and JD McDonagh were two of them. 'The Man' was present with Seth Rollins, but there is still no update about her potential return to the company. On the other hand, the Judgment Day member, who suffered serious injuries on RAW, doesn't have a return date either.
JD McDonagh showing up at the Hall of Fame ceremony before The Show of Shows might be an indication that the heel-stable member will make his return during the premium live event. Ideally, WWE can bring him back during the Fatal Four-Way between Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.
The Prince will be outnumbered since Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will provide assistance to 'Dirty Dom' over the former Universal Champion. McDonagh's assistance is crucial in this circumstance to improve Balor's chances of becoming the new Intercontinental Champion.
JD McDonagh suffered broken ribs, a concussion, and a punctured lung during a match against The War Raiders.
A celebrity return can be expected at WrestleMania 41
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is the main event for WrestleMania 41's Night Two. Fans can expect The Champ to have additional assistance from The Rock, if he is present for the premium live event.
Apart from The Final Boss, the WWE Universe can expect rapper Travis Scott to be present alongside John Cena at The Show of Shows. Scott was present at Elimination Chamber with The Rock and helped brutally assault The American Nightmare.
The rapper can be the celebrity presence for WrestleMania 41. Furthermore, Cody Rhodes is looking forward to Travis Scott being present so that he can give the rapper his "receipt" for the actions at Elimination Chamber.