Female WWE legend was "blown away" by JD McDonagh's scary spot on RAW

JD McDonagh is set to miss WWE WrestleMania 41 because he has been sidelined with injuries for nearly three months. Recently, Natalya addressed the dangerous spot and praised The Judgment Day star for showing resilience.

During the January 27, 2025, edition of RAW, The Irish Ace and Dominik Mysterio faced off against The War Raiders' Erik and Ivar in a WWE World Tag Team Championship match. At one point during the contest, McDonagh landed awkwardly on the announce table while performing a moonsault. Despite suffering broken ribs and punctured lungs, he managed to finish the match but was later hospitalized and has been recovering since.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Natalya claimed she was incredibly impressed by the 35-year-old star's toughness in his last in-ring bout. The Queen of Harts stated that she was "blown away" by JD McDonagh's determination to finish the bout despite suffering a broken rib and a punctured lung.

"If you saw JD McDonagh's performance [in] his last match. Did you guys see that? I was blown away by the amount of grit. He wrestled that match after breaking a rib and puncturing a lung. That's passion to me," Nattie said. [From 54:05 to 54:23]

WWE star Dominik Mysterio provides update on JD McDonagh

Liv Morgan and Dirty Dom recently traveled to India to promote the company's move to Netflix. During this visit, The Judgment Day stars sat for a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta.

In the interview, the former WWE NXT North American Champion confirmed that JD McDonagh was doing well on his road to recovery.

"We can't speak too much on it, but JD is doing well. That's all we can say."

Fans will have to wait and see if The Import Killer makes his massive return at The Showcase of The Immortals and plays a role in helping his Judgment Day stablemates, Dominik Mysterio or Finn Balor, to win the Intercontinental Championship.

