35-year-old WWE Superstar wows women at gym with "incredible horsepower"

A 35-year-old WWE Superstar recently wowed some spectators at the gym with his strength.

Rick Boogs was selected by WWE SmackDown in this year's draft but hasn't been featured much of late on the blue brand. He hasn't won a match since defeating Baron Corbin at a WWE Live Event in April.

Baron Corbin got his revenge by defeating Boogs at an event shortly in Paris to break his losing streak. Corbin has since returned to NXT and is scheduled to battle Gable Steveson in his debut match at NXT Great American Bash this Sunday night in Texas.

Rick Boogs took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of himself at the gym. In the video, Boogs can be seen lifting an incredible amount of weight, and several gym patrons take notice. A couple of women stopped to watch Boogs for a moment and seemed in awe of the superstar's strength:

"Women WOWED by Man’s Incredible Horsepower Never before seen by their Feminine Eyes as He EMASCULATES everyone and everything in the gym, easily yanking 1,000+ lbs for explosive repetitions #man #women #unbelievable #domination," wrote Rick Boogs.

Elias claims he would be open to teaming with Rick Boogs in WWE

Elias recently disclosed that he would be open to forming a tag team with Rick Boogs.

The Drifter has been absent from television for a couple of months now. His last match was during the Battle Royal to determine Gunther's opponent for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions in May.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland earlier this year, Elias complimented Boogs and said that he is open to working with him if he is willing to learn:

"You know what? Rick Boogs cracks me up, man. He's such a wild character. I gotta say personality-wise and energy-wise, we're on two opposite parts of the spectrum... I do have a feeling, we're gonna cross paths... See if he's open to kinda learn from somebody that has been there before as a musical WWE Superstar and see where we go," said Elias. [From 16:35 to 17:30]

Boogs is a 2-time former 24/7 Champion but has never held a major title in the company. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Boogs on SmackDown and if the company has anything planned for him in the near future.

