36-year-old star should return to WWE after two years to finally dethrone Gunther

Gunther has become one of the most dominant champions in all of WWE over the past year. He is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the Modern Era. Last month, he successfully crossed a year as the workhorse champion after he initially won the title from Ricochet on Friday Night SmackDown.

The biggest challenge in Gunther's way is none other than Drew McIntyre who recently returned to avenge his loss to The Ring General at WrestleMania 39. However, it would be best if someone close to the champion ends up dethroning him for the title.

Last year, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser made their way to the main roster and joined Friday Night SmackDown. Later, Giovanni Vinci made his way to the blue brand and the trio reformed Imperium on the main roster before The Ring General's title match at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022.

Meanwhile, there was another member in Imperium who can become the biggest threat to the champion. Alexander Wolfe should return to the company and finally dethrone The Ring General by becoming the next Intercontinental Champion.

Why should Alexander Wolfe beat Gunther to become the next WWE Intercontinental Champion?

In 2019, Alexander Wolfe went to NXT UK after Sanity's disastrous run on the main roster. He immediately aligned himself with Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The stable was one of the most dominant forces on the brand and their leader Gunther was the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion.

The stable eventually made its way to the United States and defeated the Undisputed Era as well. However, the group didn't want any weaklings and Wolfe was showing signs of weakness when he faced his former Sanity teammate Killian Dain.

Eventually, Vinci and Kaiser kicked Wolfe out of the stable and he left WWE. Drew McIntyre might be the perfect choice to dethrone The Ring General but McIntyre does not need to hold the Intercontinental Championship as the title's prestigious has already been restored to a great extent by the current champion.

It would be interesting to see Wolfe make his return to the company and feud with the stable who unceremoniously kicked him out of WWE in the first place. Alexander Wolfe is a former champion and a formidable opponent who can finally dethrone The Austrian Anomaly and end his reign.

Who do you think will beat The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

