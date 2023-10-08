36-year-old WWE star claims he was an Honorary Uce before Sami Zayn: How was he connected to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

The Bloodline story is widely considered one of the greatest storylines in WWE history. Much of that success came from the legendary Anoa'i family, but the likes of Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn have also played their parts equally important. The latter, in particular, added a lot to the segments and storytelling.

While as part of The Bloodline, Sami was called an "Honorary Uce." He was not technically a part of the family, but he was their 'ride or die' in the sense that he would do anything for The Tribal Chief's group. Zayn regularly hyped them up, and he clearly idolized those who were present in the faction.

During Fastlane 2023, however, another man claimed to be an Honorary Uce before Sami ever gained the title. The star in question is 36-year-old part-timer and sports personality Pat McAfee, who was a guest commentator during the show.

While Pat is a part-timer who appears on WWE programming on a much less consistent basis these days, there was a period when McAfee appeared on each and every week's episodes. The former National Football League player was once part of the commentary team on Friday Night SmackDown.

As a commentator, Pat constantly hyped up Roman and the entire Bloodline stable. When they were detested villains, he was raising high praises for the entire crew. While he never officially had the 'Honorary Uce' label like Sami, he was certainly playing a similar role at one stage.

John Cena and LA Knight were successful at WWE Fastlane 2023

The match that Pat McAfee called at WWE Fastlane was a tag team bout featuring two members of The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa united to battle the star-studded duo of LA Knight and John Cena.

The Cenation Leader was originally meant to team up with AJ Styles at the big Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, Jimmy and Solo viciously assaulted Styles backstage, leaving The Phenomenal One injured and thus leaving Cena without a partner.

Thankfully, LA Knight stepped up on Friday Night SmackDown just over a week ago. He saved Cena from a two-on-one beatdown and proceeded to add his name to the Fastlane contract, replacing Styles at Fastlane 2023 in Indianapolis.

While the tag team match at WWE Fastlane was certainly back and forth, in the end, it was Knight and Cena who stood tall. LA Knight picked up the biggest win of his career, while Cena successfully won upon his in-ring return.

It would be interesting to see how The Bloodline will manage its tactics following their big loss. With Roman Reigns set to return on Friday, fans will find out what the future holds for the group sooner rather than later.

