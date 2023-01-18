About two years ago, former WWE Champion Big E referred to Hulk Hogan as "some other guy," making it clear that he hadn't forgiven him for his racist comments.

Hogan's life and career have been marred by a long list of controversies. The biggest of them all was possibly The Hulkster making racist comments in a leaked video tape. Hogan faced massive backlash over the comments, and WWE removed him from its Hall of Fame for a brief period.

Several WWE Superstars, including Big E, expressed anger over Hulk Hogan's comments. Two years ago, on an episode of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, E and others were discussing a game show called "American Gladiators."

The New Day members brought up the 2008 revival of the game show. For those unaware, the show was hosted by Laila Ali and Hogan.

Here's what Big E had to say about the show:

"They tried rebooting it later when it was hosted by Laila Ali and some other guy, but it didn't work."

Hulk Hogan apologized to the WWE locker room over his racist comments

The Hall of Famer apologized to Big E and several other WWE Superstars backstage at Extreme Rules 2018. Big E's New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston had the following to say about Hogan's apology:

"When someone makes racist and hateful comments about any race or group of people, especially to the degree that Hogan made about our people, we find it difficult to simply forget. But we also do not respond with more feelings of hate. Instead, we just do not associate with the people who convey or have conveyed this negative and hurtful mindset. This instance will be no different. Perhaps if we see him make a genuine effort to change, then maybe our opinion will change with him. Time will tell."

Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. He has made several appearances for the company since then. Big E suffered an injury during a match last year and has been away from the in-ring competition for about a year now.

