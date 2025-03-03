36-year veteran to quit AEW to help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena? Exploring chances of his WWE return

John Cena's heel turn continues to make waves across the pro-wrestling industry. It's not just WWE fans and superstars who are analyzing the situation, but also veterans in the industry who are signed with other promotions.

One such AEW pro-wrestler who has taken to social media to express his disgust about The Champ's actions is Cody Rhodes' older brother and former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes. The veteran made his debut in 1988 and has wrestled all across the globe.

Given that The American Nightmare may find himself short of allies, some may wonder if his older brother and former tag team partner will jump ship to help the Undisputed WWE Champion. While that would have been the perfect way to make the rivalry even more personal, Dustin Rhodes signed a multi-year contract extension with Tony Khan's promotion in December 2024.

Additionally, he has previously revealed that he would like to end his career in All-Elite Wrestling, making his return to WWE TV during the Road to WrestleMania unfeasible.

Fans can expect a former WWE champion to help Cody Rhodes following John Cena's betrayal

Currently, The American Nightmare might find himself in a bit of a lonesome spot. John Cena was the good guy that he could depend on regardless of The Champ being his challenger. However, with John Cena aligning with The Final Boss, Cody Rhodes will need someone to act as an ally.

Interestingly, there seems to be only one man in WWE who can help him out of this spot - Roman Reigns. The OTC has not been on WWE TV since Royal Rumble 2025 but can return to confront The Rock about his actions.

Rarely does WWE have two major babyfaces working together at the same time. As a result, turning Cena heel opens up the possibility for another major babyface in Reigns to side with Cody and back him up. Hence, if The OTC comes back and aligns with Rhodes, the Road to WrestleMania 41 will be one of the most thrilling ones in WWE's history.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.