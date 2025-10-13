37-year-old to finally make her WWE in-ring debut due to Seth Rollins' disrespectful actions? Exploring post-Crown Jewel possibility

  • home icon
By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 13, 2025 14:01 GMT
WWE Crown Jewel - Source: Getty
Seth Rollins joins the Crown Jewel Post-Show [Image source: Getty]

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is already in the history books, and fans are still buzzing about it. The show saw Seth Rollins deploy an underhanded tactic to finally secure a pinfall victory over his archrival, Cody Rhodes. He became the second-ever Men's Crown Jewel Champion in history. However, it now seems that a star might finally make her in-ring debut due to Rollins' disrespectful actions.

As The Visionary celebrated a stellar victory over Cody, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H walked into the ring and placed the Men's Crown Jewel Championship around his waist before putting the ring on his finger.

Following this moment, Cathy Kelley got in the ring to interview the World Heavyweight Champion. However, he ripped the microphone away from her and continued speaking. This incident did not sit well with many, and they believe that The Visionary's disrespect towards the 37-year-old isn't acceptable. It could lead to Kelley finally lacing up her wrestling boots for a match against an icon.

In a shocking twist, Cathy Kelley might finally make her WWE in-ring debut against Becky Lynch. While she is signed to the company as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown, the company could easily decide to move her to RAW for a potential feud with Lynch.

The Man is working closely with her husband, Seth Rollins, as part of The Vision. Moreover, reports have indicated that Kelley has been seen training at the Performance Center and attending promo classes for a potential on-screen role in the Stamford-based promotion.

Given the abovementioned reports and the interview segment after Crown Jewel's main event, Kelley could have her debut bout against Lynch. The correspondent could aim to exact revenge on Rollins by going after his wife. However, this is mere speculation as of now.

Cathy Kelley to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship?

Cathy Kelley might challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lynch won the title by defeating Lyra Valkyria at the 2025 Money in the Bank and has held it since then.

The Man hasn't defended the gold for over a month now. Her last defense was against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Clash in Paris. In a shocking twist, Kelley's potential in-ring debut might be for the Women's Intercontinental Title. If this happens, it could boost the 37-year-old's momentum on the women's roster.

Even though it is very unlikely that Kelley would capture the championship from Becky Lynch, the correspondent could benefit from working with The Man. While this scenario might sound convincing, it is also speculative.

Edited by Pratik Singh
