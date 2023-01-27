37-year-old former WWE star could replace Roman Reigns to win major accolade: Here's how

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant over the past few years. The Tribal Chief was voted the Male Wrestler of the Year in the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards for his efforts in 2021.

With the awards returning this year, Reigns has been nominated once again. You - the fans - can vote for him or someone else if you so please. His biggest competitor for the prize might be former Shield brother Jon Moxley, who had quite the year in All Elite Wrestling.

Winning the AEW World Championship multiple times in 2022, Moxley was undoubtedly Tony Khan's star man last year. He had excellent matches with various opponents, including Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. Jon Moxley kept the AEW ship steady at a time when controversy was running amuck in the promotion.

Considering Roman Reigns' reduced schedule last year, an argument could be made that the former WWE Superstar has had a better year in the ring than him. The Head of the Table wrestled 11 televised matches in 2022, compared to Moxley's 62.

This intriguing race between dominance and durability could go down to the wire, and you may end up influencing the outcome, as every vote matters in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards!

Roman Reigns has been nominated in multiple other categories in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards

The Tribal Chief's impressive 2022 did not stop with just one nomination; he is also in the running for Sportskeeda's Heel of the Year award. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam has been nominated for Match of the Year.

However, they have some tough competition from the likes of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and even Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson. Victory in multiple categories would surpass Reigns' previous success in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

As the Dominance has only increased, will or get dethroned?

Stay tuned to find out!

@HeymanHustle With the power in your hand, you acknowledged the Tribal Chief as he was crowned the Male Wrestler of the Year in the 1st edition of #SKWrestlingAwards As the Dominance has only increased, will @WWERomanReigns retain hisor get dethroned?Stay tuned to find out! With the power in your hand, you acknowledged the Tribal Chief as he was crowned the Male Wrestler of the Year in the 1st edition of #SKWrestlingAwards.As the Dominance has only increased, will @WWERomanReigns retain his👑 or get dethroned?Stay tuned to find out!@HeymanHustle https://t.co/unMgKSgrBD

Do you think Roman Reigns deserves to win multiple awards this time? You have the power to decide alongside several wrestling legends. Stay tuned to find out details on when and where you can vote in the second annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards!

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : Who had the better 2022? Roman Reigns Jon Moxley 0 votes