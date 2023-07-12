37-year-old RAW Champion needs another showdown with Roman Reigns; should win Undisputed WWE Universal title

Regardless of what haters say, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has achieved what so many massive talents over the years have been unable to do. In the words of The Undertaker, The Tribal Chief being world champion for as long as he has, is such an old-school move, and it has largely benefitted the product.

Elsewhere on the company's flagship show, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins begs to differ. The Visionary has been talking trash about Reigns for a long time now.

It all notably began after WWE introduced a new world championship belt because Roman Reigns had all the gold and was not ready to defend it week in and week out. While Seth Rollins may have a point here, The Tribal Chief has managed to separate the product with clear distinction of what is the undercard and what is the main event program.

Seth's major issue with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is his limited appearances and title defenses. Speaking on the latest edition of Out of Character, the World Heavyweight Champion stated:

"If Roman was doing what I'm doing there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship".

In another wrestling promotion, Jon Moxley is one of the top stars. He has self-admittedly no interest in returning to the Stamford-based promotion. This leaves us with the remaining members of the Shield on WWE TV holding the two world championships in the present day, on SmackDown and RAW.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



- Roman Reigns walked in as Champion

- Seth Rollins defeated Reigns to become Champion

- Dean Ambrose cashed-in MITB on Seth to become Champion



A poetically iconic night. 7 years ago today, all 3 Shield members would hold the @WWE championship in the same night at #MITB - Roman Reigns walked in as Champion- Seth Rollins defeated Reigns to become Champion- Dean Ambrose cashed-in MITB on Seth to become ChampionA poetically iconic night. 7 years ago today, all 3 Shield members would hold the @WWE championship in the same night at #MITB. - Roman Reigns walked in as Champion- Seth Rollins defeated Reigns to become Champion- Dean Ambrose cashed-in MITB on Seth to become Champion A poetically iconic night. https://t.co/95nEEvT33H

The competition between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had been going on since they split in 2014, with the latter ultimately racing ahead. In 2023, both of them are top champions of their respective brands. A showdown between the two is arguably the biggest main event WWE can produce today.

Should Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns face each other to determine the undisputed top guy in WWE?

Hall of Famer and wrestling veteran Bill Apter discussed about the two WWE Superstars on an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine.

Interestingly, Apter noted while in conversation with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, that although Seth is the World Heavyweight Champion, a section of the fanbase views Roman as the world champion. Henceforth, a title unification between the two is the way to go, according to Bill Apter:

"They were trying to make the world championship the primary belt but I think - and Seth Rollins deserves this - but I think somewhere there's got to be a showdown between the two former Shield members there to decide who is really the one champion, maybe bring them together."

At the end of the day, we personally feel the world titles need to be kept separate on the respective brands. But a main event match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns needs to happen for either one's world title.

Is Seth Rollins Roman Reigns' ideal opponent for a WrestleMania program? Whose side are you on should the two lock horns in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes