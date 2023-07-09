37-year-old SmackDown star needs to join forces with Bray Wyatt following recent calls for him to leave WWE

It's been a rough few months for Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett, who have been looking to find their footing in WWE since they returned to the company last year.

The couple has been part of several high-profile storylines with the likes of Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and even Drew McIntyre but has been unable to come out on top in any of these bouts.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Kross lost in just over 90 seconds in a match against AJ Styles, and now many fans believe he is either injured or being buried by the company.

The Herald of Doomsday needs to be put in a faction at this point, much like The Judgment Day has raised the profile of all of its members. Kross could enter a stable with someone like Bray Wyatt, who is very similar to his current persona and work alongside him for several months.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Karrion Kross and Scarlett got their entrance cut midway.



Yikes...



Karrion Kross and Scarlett got their entrance cut midway. Yikes...https://t.co/fw0Vtfp9f5

On SmackDown, Kross debuted a new nickname, The People's Executioner, which would fit in well with the return of The Fiend since this was similar to his person.

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE TV in more than five months

Many fans believe that Bray Wyatt's WWE return isn't far away now and when he returned to the company back in 2022, he had an entire family with him.

This family is yet to come into play at the moment, but Kross and Scarlett could easily be some of the characters in the Wyatt 6.

Kross needs to be repackaged and given a fair chance on SmackDown since it's reached the point where fans are calling for him to walk away and even asking why he was re-signed, to begin with.

Do you think Bray Wyatt could be Kross' savoir? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes