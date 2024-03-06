37-year-old star to decline The Rock's WrestleMania XL challenge on WWE SmackDown? Exploring why it's possible

The Rock has challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40. Considering The American Nightmare and The Visionary have championship matches scheduled at The Show of Shows, it is not reasonable to accept a match that can potentially injure them.

However, The Brahma Bull made it clear that he would do everything in his power to ensure that The American Nightmare does not walk out of WrestleMania 40 as a winner. In other words, Cody Rhodes is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Amid the drama unfolding, Seth Rollins truly has a reason to decline The Great One's WrestleMania 40 challenge on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. One of the potential reasons for the same could be that Drew McIntyre has already warned The Visionary to stay clear of The Bloodline because, otherwise, the Samoan faction will interfere in their World Heavyweight Championship match. To etch the words on the 37-year-old star's mind, The Scottish Warrior hit the current World Heavyweight Champion with a Claymore Kick on the latest episode of RAW after Seth saved Jey Uso from Jimmy Uso.

During the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre watched in disbelief as Rollins made his way to the ring to protect Main Event Jey Uso. After hitting Rollins with the Claymore Kick, McIntyre yelled at him to stop getting involved with The Bloodline and focus on himself and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins may soon realize that McIntyre is correct and decide not to accept The Rock's challenge. Even though there is a possibility the match will go ahead as planned, Rollins could change his mind about the challenge during the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

The Rock took a shot at Triple H on WWE SmackDown

The Rock, along with Roman Reigns, challenged Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40. However, The Brahma Bull had interesting conditions for Rhodes, whether he wins or loses.

According to The Rock, if the babyfaces win, Night Two of WrestleMania 40 will be free from any interferences by The Bloodline during Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. On the other hand, if the heels win, The Bloodline rules will apply for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two. Finally, The Brahma Bull claimed that if Rollins and Rhodes do not accept the challenge, then he will do everything in his power to make sure The American Nightmare loses and then pointed backstage to claim there was no man who could stop him from doing so.

This was a clear shot at WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and another glimpse at the display of executive power between The Game and The People's Champion.

Seth Rollins is only scheduled for the World Heavyweight Championship match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 currently. If Rollins and Rhodes accept the tag team match challenge, both of them, along with Roman Reigns, will pull off double duty at The Show of Shows this year.

