37-year-old star must be part of major betrayal and turn heel for the first time in eight years on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is brimming with exciting storylines, such as Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour, Drew McIntyre's war with CM Punk, and Gunther eyeing the world title. The red brand has become stacked with stables, which has seen several groups make vast changes.

Karrion Kross is doing just that with his antics toward Xavier Woods. The Final Testament leader is trying to wedge the former King of the Ring with his longtime friend and partner, Kofi Kingston.

Kross advised Woods to leave Kofi's shadow on last week's RAW. This led to a match between New Day and Authors of Pain being booked for next week's show. Xavier Woods hasn't appeared fazed by Karrion Kross's attempts to unsettle him, but he may be yearning for singles' glory under the surface.

Kross wasn't lying when pointing out that Woods has yet to achieve the same level of success as Kingston. The latter is a former WWE Champion and has previously reached the main event level.

Xavier Woods is into his 11th year on the main roster and still hasn't won a singles title. He once wore the King of the Ring crown, which was insignificant compared to his tag team partner's accomplishments. He should decide now is the time to take control of his career by shocking the fans on next week's WWE RAW.

Xavier Woods should turn on Kofi Kingston during their tag team match on next week's WWE RAW

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will collide with The Authors of Pain next Monday on WWE RAW. They face an uphill battle trying to beat the two giants of Final Testament, especially with Karrion Kross likely at ringside.

The New Day currently has little direction, and RAW's tag team division is strong enough to deal with their breakup. Woods should make a career-defining decision and turn on Kingston to kickstart a singles run.

Karrion Kross urged the former WWE Tag Team Champion to take control of his destiny on RAW Talk. Woods might do that by betraying Kofi and making one of the biggest heel turns in recent years.

Xavier Woods could help get Karrion Kross' Final Testament over

It's fair to say Karrion Kross has struggled to get himself over since arriving on WWE RAW. He's been handed different personas and storylines that haven't clicked with fans. The former NXT Champion was a massive hit in developmental and his character suited the brand.

Triple H has given Kross another chance to shine with his own stable, but it's yet to reap results. Bobby Lashley's Pride defeated them at WrestleMania XL.

Adding Xavier Woods to the Final Testament would be a welcome boost for Kross and his faction. The 37-year old's a big enough name to draw fans' attention and could create intriguing storylines that mirror Daniel Bryan's run in the Wyatt Family years ago.

A New Day breakup could lead to Big E returning to WWE RAW in a non-wrestling capacity

Final Testament has two managers with Scarlett and Paul Ellering giving words of wisdom to Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain. It's a unique group compared to other stables, such as The Bloodline and Judgment Day.

Xavier Woods has experience competing in a faction, having spent the past decade with Kofi Kingston and Big E. Unfortunately, that was until the latter sustained a potential career-ending neck injury in 2022.

Big E has yet to return to WWE TV since the injury, and he's suggested that he may never be able to compete again. That shouldn't stop him from getting involved in a New Day implosion.

The former WWE Champion was a vital member of the New Day for several years. His comedic mic skills and dominant in-ring style captivated fans. He could return to WWE RAW and manage Kofi Kingston to even the odds against Xavier Woods and Final Testament.

