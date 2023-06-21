37-year-old star should pin Roman Reigns for the first time in 4 years to set up SummerSlam main event

Roman Reigns has dominated the landscape of Titanland for about three years as the world champion, but that could all change at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 if a family member pins him for the three-count.

Roman Reigns was last pinned back in 2019 at the hands of Baron Corbin. After the feud ended, he started a program with Goldberg that didn't meet its end. After a short hiatus, he returned as a heel and later became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as we know him now.

The Head of the Table is currently involved in a heated drama involving the members of The Bloodline. The last few weeks confirmed that The Usos are no longer with their cousin, and a Bloodline civil war will happen at Money in the Bank 2023. Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns will battle The Usos in a tag-team match, and Jey Uso should finally pin The Tribal Chief for the first time in about four years.

John @johndauria6 After tonight i think there should be no debate about it, Jey Uso should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. #Smackdown After tonight i think there should be no debate about it, Jey Uso should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. #Smackdown https://t.co/aaRW3nrLnc

Jey Uso has been involved with The Tribal Chief angle since 2020 when he challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match. Recently, The Bloodline members have brought the angle up again, and Jey was even touted as the next Tribal Chief leading up to WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

To complete the story he started three years ago, he should begin the end of The Head of The Table's dominance at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 by pinning him to win the match. This could set up a Championship match at SummerSlam 2023 between the cousins, possibly featuring a title change for the first time in 1000-plus days. However, these are just speculations, and time will reveal the truth shortly.

If not Jey Uso, who should dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

The Right Hand Man isn't the only person capable of taking the undisputed championships from Roman Reigns. Several other names have the caliber to pull off the unthinkable after WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa could certainly end up as the new champion. Jimmy was the one to betray his cousin first, making him a sensible option to become the new champion. While Solo Sikoa hasn't betrayed The Head of The Table yet, he could pull the trigger shortly to become a world champion.

Another option is Cody Rhodes, who failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He could somehow go on to challenge his former rival at the next edition of The Show of Shows to end the 1000-plus day title reign.

