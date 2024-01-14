37-year-old star to put Roman Reigns in his place and debut in WWE soon? Analyzing why and when it could happen

Since Nick Aldis was added to the WWE SmackDown roster as the General Manager, Roman Reigns hasn’t been able to intimidate him at all. The Tribal Chief had former General Manager Adam Pearce in his corner, who would run things by Reigns before any major decision regading his titles. Unfortunately, Aldis isn’t having anything to do with that and has been giving The Bloodline a mighty hard time on Friday nights.

Aldis booked Roman Reigns for a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024, but The Tribal Chief wanted Paul Heyman to fix it. The Wise Man tried to convince others that Aldis was the 'bad guy' and tried to convince the General Manager to call off the match. Unfortunately for The Bloodline, Nick Aldis didn’t cancel the match, and instead booked a three on two handicap match: Solo Sikoa & Jey Uso vs. LA Knight, Randy Orton, & AJ Styles on the blue brand.

Considering the way The Bloodline is trying to constantly be a thorn in Nick Aldis’ plans of running WWE SmackDown, he might finally pull off a move that could put the faction in their place. The General Manager can lace up his boots, and have a jobber show up, and take him down or work in a squash match to show the blue brand that no one should mess with him.

Pulling off a stunt like this in front of The Bloodline, regardless if Roman Reigns was present or not, will ensure that everyone knows who runs the blue brand. Ideally, if Aldis pulls it off during one of the shows when Reigns isn’t present, it can plant the seed of furthering a potential feud between Reigns and Aldis.

Jim Cornette believes Nick Aldis should have stopped Roman Reigns

It so happens that WWE veteran Jim Cornette doesn’t agree with Nick Aldis standing ringside while The Bloodline was beating down Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

As per Cornette, Aldis should have done something to stop the ambush of SmackDown’s top three superstars.

"To have him (Nick Aldis) stand out there as the authority figure of the program and the General Manager, the guy that's in charge of this TV show and wants to make money with it, and do absolutely nothing while this gang of thugs (The Bloodline) completely destroy his three of his top name stars? Imagine if it was Dana White. There would be some chaos going on. I'm not saying don't let the heels get heat in front of him, I'm saying don't have him standing out there watching the whole thing and put up with it, and then tell Paul (Heyman) that he's (Roman Reigns) bought himself a four-way.”

Currently, Roman Reigns isn’t scheduled to perform at Elimination Chamber 2024. But plans can always change, the fans have to wait and watch what happens next with The Bloodline and Nick Aldis' drama.

