37-year-old star to be written off WWE TV after match against Gunther? Exploring the chances

WWE's Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship in a massive shocker at WrestleMania 41. After Jey Uso managed to defeat The Ring General on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Gunther was left furious and ended up trying to take his rage out on Michael Cole on RAW after WrestleMania.

This is when 37-year-old Pat McAfee came into the picture to help his best friend and shoved the former World Heavyweight Champion away. This was followed by Gunther choking him out while officials were trying to separate them. General Manager Adam Pearce went on to suspend the star.

Gunther’s suspension won’t last for long. The Austrian brute is now set to battle Pat McAfee in the latter’s return match at WWE Backlash 2025, which the fans have been quite excited about.

While McAfee has made a major mark in the ring whenever he has been in action, things will surely be different this time. The star has never faced someone like Gunther in the past and might have to be prepared to minimize the damage The Ring General could do at the premium live event.

There are speculations that McAfee will end up getting squashed by the former champion, which could be used to write him off TV for a few months. McAfee has always taken some time off TV following WrestleMania, and this might be the way WWE writes him off this time.

Pat McAfee wants to train with WWE legend ahead of Backlash

One of the greatest commentators in the history of sports entertainment, Pat McAfee, will return to in-ring action for the first time since his spontaneous Royal Rumble 2024 appearance, but he's never been in action with a beast like Gunther before.

McAfee will face a true test at Backlash, and he's already started making preparations to get into the best shape possible in order to put on an incredible performance at the premium live event.

During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the legendary commentator invited Scott Steiner to give him some advice ahead of his massive battle against The Ring General at Backlash.

"Big Poppa Pump, I’d like to extend a formal invitation for whatever you want to get over here. I don’t know if I can build any of the pump that you have. But if you wanna come here and give me some strategies, some tips and thoughts, tidbits—maybe work me through some things against Gunther," he said.

Backlash is set to be hosted inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 10 and is expected to feature a lot of fireworks throughout the show. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both stars at the premium live event.

