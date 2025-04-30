Pat McAfee wants to train with WWE legend for major Backlash match; sends special invitation

Pat McAfee sent an invitation to a WWE legend ahead of his match at Backlash next month in St. Louis, Missouri. The former NFL punter will be squaring off against Gunther in a singles match.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show today, the RAW commentator invited Scott Steiner to appear on his show. He requested that Big Poppa Pump help him train and give him some advice ahead of his match against Gunther at Backlash 2025.

"Big Poppa Pump, I’d like to extend a formal invitation for whatever you want to get over here. I don’t know if I can build any of the pump that you have. But if you wanna come here and give me some strategies, some tips and thoughts, tidbits—maybe work me through some things against Gunther," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Steiner then seemingly accepted the offer and suggested that it would result in disaster for The Ring General at WWE Backlash.

"The Genetic Freak + Pat = disaster for Gunther," he wrote.

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. He took out his frustrations by attacking Michael Cole and Pat McAfee earlier this month on RAW. The leader of Imperium was indefinitely suspended for his actions, but Nick Aldis announced this past Monday night on the red brand that the former champion would be squaring off against McAfee at WWE Backlash.

Vince Russo comments on Pat McAfee's promo on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized Pat McAfee for using profanity during his promo on RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned McAfee's use of profanity during the promo and noted that there were children in the crowd. He claimed that the swear words added nothing to the 37-year-old's promo this past Monday night.

"Why are we dropping F-bombs? He's out there dropping F-bombs, and there are kids in the crowd. I'm looking at the kids in the crowd. What does Pat McAfee dropping F-bombs add to that promo? There was not one F-bomb dropped during the Attitude Era. Not one, bro. [It adds a pop.] You're right. It's to feed the beast. Totally, totally, totally, totally not necessary," Russo said. [From 39:45 to 40:24]

You can check out the video below:

McAfee delivered a warning to Gunther after the match was announced for WWE Backlash. It will be interesting to see which star emerges victorious at the PLE next month.

