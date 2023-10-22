37-year-old WWE RAW star to go on hiatus after Crown Jewel? Exploring why it's possible

After Crown Jewel, we could see a certain WWE Superstar take a hiatus from the company. The match card of the show up until now is a blockbuster. The one match that's a dark horse and could steal the show is Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins has been incredible since becoming the World Champion. However, we have learned about his back injury since his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura started. The back issues are quite serious for The Visionary. However, he still keeps defending his title successfully on all occasions.

With WrestleMania just six months away, WWE may look to protect one of its big assets for its biggest show. The company could send Rollins on a break to take his time, recover, and return stronger than ever on the Road to WrestleMania XL. This also means Drew McIntyre could win the World Heavyweight Championship and turn heel at Crown Jewel.

Drew McIntyre could be seen in a new avatar post-Crown Jewel

For months, rumors of Drew McIntyre turning heel have been floating around. These rumors could turn into reality at Crown Jewel. A few weeks ago on RAW, we saw Drew McIntyre backstage in a conversation with Rhea Ripley.

This could be a sign of change for The Scottish Warrior. McIntyre has been chasing the World Championship for years but always gets screwed over by others. This could result in frustration and make him change his way of going about business.

At Crown Jewel, we could possibly see The Judgment Day helping McIntyre win the title from Seth Rollins. This could then be the night when he becomes the World Heavyweight Champion and a member of The Judgement Day.

The Judgement Day currently holds a lot of championship gold in WWE. If McIntyre wins at the Saudi PLE and joins the faction, they will have the majority of the gold. To add to that, Damian Priest has the Money in the Bank briefcase, which is as good as a guaranteed championship.

