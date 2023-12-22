38-year-old former WWE Superstar to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40? Potential return feud analyzed

We are four months away from WrestleMania 40, and the direction for the major championships has started to come to the fore. However, the status of the United States Championship looks obscure as of now. Logan Paul could face a former WWE Superstar at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The name in question is Zack Ryder, a.k.a. Matt Cardona. The speculation arose when the 38-year-old recently posted a throwback picture from when he was the United States Champion in WWE. He commented on the post and expressed his desire to get his US Title back.

Matt Cardona's Instagram post.

This could be a potential hint that he might come back to the company now that Triple H is at the helm. Cardona has shown interest in returning to the Stamford-based promotion on several occasions. With him becoming a prominent name in the Indies, WWE could show interest in signing him.

In order to capitalize on his potential return, the company could put him in the title picture. The former Zack Ryder could feud with Logan Paul for the United States Championship. It could culminate in a first-ever match between the two at The Show of Shows next year.

However, the possibility of it happening at this point is comparatively low. Besides, even if Matt Cardona returns, the prospect of him feuding with The Maverick seems unlikely, as WWE might have different plans for the latter WrestleMania 40.

Possible opponents for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

Ever since winning the United States Championship, Logan Paul has not yet defended it once. WWE could be planning a long title run, as there are many Superstars on the roster he could deliver a blockbuster match with.

There's a good possibility that he might enter WrestleMania 40 as the United States Champion. The Maverick could lock horns with a fan-favorite superstar at The Show of Shows. The name in question is LA Knight.

There's a good possibility that WWE could insert The Megastar into a title picture at WrestleMania 40. Besides, this match could produce thunderous reactions from the WWE Universe, as Knight is a babyface while Paul is a heel Superstar.

Another name who could face Logan Paul at The Grandest Stage of Them All is John Cena. The WWE legend could be involved in a program with the United States Champion in order to put him over.

WWE has been following this pattern for years to elevate its talents. Therefore, the prospect of Logan Paul facing either of these two superstars is quite good.

