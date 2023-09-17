28-year-old WWE Superstar facing John Cena in a first-ever match at WrestleMania 40 would create a buzz, believes ex-champion

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes John Cena could face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40.

The Maverick made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. Earlier this year, he lost to Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

Earlier this year, Cena competed at WrestleMania for the first in three years. He lost to Austin Theory in a United States Championship match. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Dupree addressed the possibility of the Leader of the Cenation squaring off against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40.

"I mean if that's gonna draw money. If they thing that's gonna create buzz and I guess it would, right? Logan Paul knows how to get himself over and he's proven that he's a hell of an athlete and Cena is a made man. So, I could see it, yeah," he said. [13:54 - 14:13]

Logan Paul wanted to face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past year and a half, Logan Paul has shared the ring with several top superstars. He even challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in 2022.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast last November, The Maverick disclosed that he had pitched the idea of facing Cena at WrestleMania 39:

"So after the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted me on his Instagram, and then I saw an article that was saying he's looking for an opponent for WrestleMania, and I favorited it and responded with the eyes because truthfully, I think me versus John Cena would break the Internet. I texted Triple H right away. I said, 'Do you wanna break the Internet again?' That's a dream matchup, dude. At WrestleMania, in LA, next year, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone. Give me a birthday present, and let me take out John Cena. That's be crazy." [H/T: WrestleZone]

