38-year-old star to beat Seth Rollins to earn major achievement in WWE this year? Analysing the likelihood

Seth Rollins is gearing up for the upcoming WarGames match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, where he will team up with other heroic stars against Judgment Day. The Visionary also recently achieved a major victory at Crown Jewel by defeating Drew Mcintyre to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. However, as we approach the year's end, it seems like Cody Rhodes might beat Rollins to secure a major achievement in the Stamford-based promotion.

Recent statistics indicate that Cody Rhodes has become the top workhorse in WWE this year, having participated in the highest number of matches on the roster. As of now, Cody has wrestled in approximately 89 matches, boasting an impressive record of 85 victories and only four losses.

However, turning our attention to Seth Rollins, he currently holds the fourth position for number of matches this year, having competed in 84 matches. Out of these, he secured victories in 64, while suffering 20 losses.

Barring any injuries, it appears that the American Nightmare is on track to conclude the year with the highest number of matches, surpassing not only the World Heavyweight Champion but also the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

It's noteworthy that last year, Jey Uso held the record for the highest number of matches, having wrestled around 140 times. However, according to Cagematch, in the current year, the superstars with the highest number of matches are as follows:

Cody Rhodes - 89 Austin Theory - 88 Dominik Mysterio - 86 Damian Priest - 84 Seth Rollins - 84 Gunther - 83 Sami Zayn - 79 Finn Balor - 78 Ludwig Kaiser - 77

It will be intriguing to observe how these statistics change in the remaining month-and-a-half as we approach the conclusion of the 2023 year.

Disney has announced new release date for Seth Rollins' upcoming film

The World Heavyweight Champion was sighted in May 2023 in Atlanta, involved in the filming of the upcoming Captain America franchise film titled Captain America: Brave New World. Initially slated for a mid-2024 release, the movie encountered delays due to the recent Hollywood actors' strike. Following the decisiveness of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney has rearranged its schedule, setting a new release date for the film on February 14, 2025.

There are indications that Seth Rollins may play a role in the movie's villainous group, known as The Serpent Society, suggested by the distinctive costuming observed during the shoot.

It will be intriguing to observe how fans of The Visionary will respond to his upcoming venture outside the wrestling ring with the Captain America franchise.

