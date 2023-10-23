38-year-old star to invade WWE RAW and attack Jey Uso to set up Survivor Series match? Exploring the possibility

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Jey Uso is set to wrestle in a singles match against Damian Priest. Last week, the Judgment Day members reclaimed the Undisputed Tag Team Championship with the help of Jimmy Uso, dethroning Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

With Jimmy continuing to anticipate the feud against his own brother, there is a possibility that he might attempt another intrusion on the Red brand during tonight's show. This might be done by attacking Jey during his match, eventually planting more seeds for a major Survivor Series match.

The potential scenario that might unfold could involve Jimmy interrupting the match between Jey Uso and Priest, leading to Jey's potential loss. In response, Adam Pearce could confront Jimmy Uso backstage, imposing a fine on him for making an unauthorized appearance on RAW and for attacking a superstar of his brand. This confrontation could further intensify the conflict between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

This incident would mirror the recent segment on SmackDown, where Nick Aldis fined Jey Uso $10,000 for invading the Blue brand show and attacking Jimmy.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold on tonight's show and whether Jimmy will once again decide to cost Jey his match on RAW.

What else will happen on tonight's show besides Jey Uso vs Damian Priest?

In addition to the Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest match, tonight's show is set to feature multiple high-profile segments, including the return of Logan Paul. The Maverick made his return on the recent edition of SmackDown, engaging in a heated confrontation with Rey Mysterio and setting up a United States Championship match between the two at Crown Jewel 2023. With Logan's appearance scheduled for tonight's show, fans are eager to see what the YouTube sensation has in store after securing a title shot.

Furthermore, the show will feature a tag team match involving Chad Gable and Otis facing off against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Becky Lynch is also scheduled for action, taking on former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell. Additionally, the Stamford-based Promotion has announced that The Judgment Day will kick off tonight's show. Sami Zayn is also set for a clash against Drew McIntyre following heated confrontations between the two in recent weeks.

With a jam-packed edition lined up, tonight's show promises to be an exciting one as the anticipation builds for the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live event.

