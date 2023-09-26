38-year-old star teased a massive heel turn on WWE RAW: What did he do?

WWE RAW hosts some of the most talented heels in wrestling. While The Judgment Day is arguably one of the biggest heels in the industry, Shinsuke Nakamura, after his recent turn, has also become a prominent name. However, it seems like another superstar may soon join this brigade.

The star in question is RAW superstar Drew McIntyre. On this week's episode of the red brand, McIntyre was a guest on Miz TV. During the segment with the former Intercontinental Champion, McIntyre displayed several signs that indicated he was looking to turn heel.

Firstly, Drew McIntyre was dressed in an all-black attire, one of the first signs of him potentially turning heel. Later, when The New Day interrupted McIntyre and The Miz, the former took several shots at the faction and Cody Rhodes. This move by McIntyre was not him being his usual self.

Lastly, McIntyre referenced Dusty Rhodes' 'Hard Times' promo during this segment. When one examines all these things together, it seems like McIntyre is indeed turning heel. It will be interesting to follow his journey on Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre's match on RAW displayed heel tendencies as well

Toward the end of the segment on RAW, Drew McIntyer headbutted The Miz and challenged Kofi Kingston. The New Day member, who had come out to confront McIntyre, quickly approached the ring and accepted a match.

Early on, the contest seemed to be even. McIntyre and Kingston had equal moments of success and failure. However, things took an unexpected turn towards the end of the match. Drew McIntyre, known to win matches by dominance and hard work, this time won in a way that shocked many.

During the match, Ivar and Valhalla from The Viking Raiders interfered and attacked Xavier Woods at ringside. This development distracted Kingston, and McIntyre took advantage of the same by hitting the former with a Claymore. Once the Scotsman succeeded in landing his finisher, victory was his.

Later, Ivar and Valhalla proceeded towards the ring to launch an attack on Kofi Kingston. While McIntyre was present and could have potentially stopped them, he decided to walk out the same way he did last week when Jey Uso was attacked.

This behavior change suggests WWE might get a new heel in the form of Drew McIntyre.