38-year-old WWE star to make his WrestleMania debut in a singles match against Bobby Lashley? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania is considered as the biggest spectacle in the pro wrestling industry, and numerous WWE Superstars aspire to be part of it. One such superstar might be looking to achieve this feat against Bobby Lashley at The Show of Shows this year. The name in question is SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross.

The 38-year-old star returned to television a few weeks ago along with the Authors of Pain and has been engaged in a feud with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. However, Lashley's qualification in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match has seemingly put the feud to a momentary halt.

There is a good possibility that WWE could stretch this feud till The Showcase of Immortals, which could lead to Karrion Kross' WrestleMania singles debut against The All Mighty. Although Bobby Lashley is currently a participant in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, he is not the favorite to win it. Therefore, it paves the way for the possibility that the former WWE Champion would be in a different feud than with Seth Rollins.

Additionally, WWE has just repackaged Karrion Kross, and the Stamford-based company might have huge plans for him. The Doom Walker could interfere in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and cost Lashley his opportunity. This could lead to their singles match at WrestleMania 40.

Therefore, the prospect of Karrion Kross making his WrestleMania debut against The All Mighty is quite good. It could possibly lead to the culmination of their feud, which has been continuing on SmackDown for weeks.

What the future has in store for the 38-year-old star remains to be seen.

Will WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley undergo a change in character and turn against the Street Profits? Looking at the possibility

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits are currently working as heels on the main roster. However, that could change soon, courtesy of Karrion Kross. Over the past, there has been an interesting phenomenon that is quite baffling for fans.

The WWE Universe has witnessed that every superstar Kross feuds with sees a change in their persona or demeanor. This has been quite evident in the cases of Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Therefore, there has been a belief that Bobby Lashley will fall prey to the Karrion Kross effect.

Expand Tweet

It might not happen soon, however, as The All Mighty has just formed a faction with the Street Profits. Lashley is expected to align with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for quite some time and work as a cohesive unit. They will seemingly continue their feud with The Doom Walker and the Authors of Pain.

Do you want to see Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!