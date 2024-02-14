Karrion Kross spotted training with released WWE Superstar

Karrion Kross has been spotted training with a released WWE Superstar. The veteran is currently the leader of The Final Testament on SmackDown.

The 38-year-old has aligned with The Authors of Pain on the blue brand to form The Final Testament faction. Kross has not competed in a singles match on SmackDown since his loss to Bobby Lashley on December 8, 2023. The veteran took Lashley out during the Men's Royal Rumble match as well on January 27.

Matt Riddle was a very popular superstar who couldn't get out of his own way during his time with the company. He was released last September following a bizarre incident at the JFK airport in New York.

The Original Bro took to his Instagram story today to share a new image of himself training. Karrion Kross is pictured with the former WWE Superstar, and you can check it out in the image below.

Kross and Riddle are training together.

Bill Apter is not happy with Karrion Kross' run in WWE

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has predicted that Karrion Kross will return to NXT someday.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted last September, Bill Apter noted that Kross possesses all of the tools to be a successful WWE Superstar. However, Apter claimed the company has "killed him off" too often, and he will likely return to NXT down the line.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," said Bill Apter. [From 29:38 to 30:18]

Karrion Kross is a two-time NXT Champion but has never captured a title during his time on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the SmackDown star moving forward.

Are you a fan of The Final Testament faction on WWE SmackDown? Would you like to see Kross return to NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE