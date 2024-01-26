3-time World Champion to join Bobby Lashley's faction on WWE SmackDown to help them defeat The Final Testament? Exploring the possibility

Bobby Lashley has a major challenge ahead of him on WWE SmackDown in the form of The Final Testament. Although The All Mighty has The Street Profits beside him, Karrion Kross' faction still outnumbers him.

The Final Testament put Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on their radar on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Kross has gotten the upper hand by conducting sneak attacks on Lashley's group, and when both parties finally clash, Scarlett can assist her group to win. However, Bobby can call Bianca Belair to even the playing field.

Montez Ford of The Street Profits is married to Bianca Belair, and although the couple doesn't interact much in the ring, there have been some instances in the past where they did.

Once Bobby's team and The Final Testament finally face off, whether in a singles match with one of the members or the entire team, Scarlett could continuously interfere and showcase that Lashley's team would never get a win with her around. This could result in all three of them contacting Bianca to take care of Scarlett.

Although it happening may seem unlikely now, as The Final Testament is still beginning and Belair is focused on being a champion again, this could be a new role for Bianca. Additionally, a feud between Scarlett and The EST of WWE would be interesting to see.

Is Bianca Belair interested in joining Bobby Lashley's team on WWE SmackDown?

Although Bianca has been very successful as a singles star in the Stamford-based promotion, seeing her join Bobby and The Street Profits would be an interesting new scenery. However, an alliance may not happen anytime soon.

While on ROAR Around The Ring, Bianca shared that joining Bobby and The Street Profits could be exciting. However, since the group is new, The EST is looking forward to seeing what they will accomplish first, as she is focused on her own stuff. However, Belair is confident that she could join the stable in the future.

"We've always talked about it," Belair began. "I think in the future that could be great. That could be fun. I think that what they have right now is so exciting, and so new. I would love to see where they could go with that on their own, and see where I can go with what I'm doing on my own. I do think in the future we will come together."

What is scheduled for Bobby Lashley's team and The Final Testament tonight on WWE SmackDown?

For the January 26, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, the final show before the 2024 Royal Rumble, Lashley and The Final Testament are scheduled for a confrontation. Given how their previous meeting has unfolded, it's possible that fans could see both groups get physical.

It would be interesting to see what's next for Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and The Final Testament on WWE SmackDown.

