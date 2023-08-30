38-year-old WWE star needs to be moved over to RAW to reignite his career before end of 2023

The weekly shows of WWE are different in nature. One can safely say that RAW has more opportunities than SmackDown, thanks to a world champion (Roman Reigns) that does not show up every week.

Triple H signed Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux in mid-2022. The couple have been used on television sporadically, spending their time on the blue brand. Not a lot can be said about The Herald of Doomsday, if we're being honest. He has lost all of his feuds thus far.

That's not to say that Kross is a failure all the way, considering all of his opponents were top tier talents such as Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura and most recently, AJ Styles.

Karrion Kross kicked off his WWE return with a bang, with many believing that a world title program with Roman Reigns was in his immediate future.

His move to Monday Night RAW alongside Scarlett Bordeaux could shake things up, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will find himself with a dangerous new challenger. If booked right, Karrion Kross' career can be salvaged on the red brand.

"It's really inspiring to see someone who maybe I didn't see so much potential in, to begin with, get to this point in her career. She's [Scarlett] made it to the big time, and I think Karrion's got all the potential in the world," Seth Rollins on Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

You can read more here about Seth's relationship and history with Scarlett Bordeaux.

LA Knight is another WWE Superstar that could make the move to Monday Night RAW

Following his victory in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, LA Knight randomly popped up on RAW to spark a rivalry with The Miz. Their upcoming contest at Payback is one that fans are excited about.

While Knight is still a SmackDown Superstar, it makes all the sense in the world if he, too, makes the move to Monday nights. This does not need to happen though, considering the 40-year-old's massive popularity, which helped overcome some of the questions fans would have otherwise had, as The Megastar is currently feuding with a star on the other brand.

With a few weeks or months of absence, followed by a striking return before the end of 2023, at the right place and at the right time, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux could instantly hit on WWE RAW. On the other hand, LA Knight's move can wait until the next draft. Kross needs this more than anybody on the roster at this point.

Which other WWE Superstar do you feel needs to be utilized better, and could benefit from making the move to the other brand? Sound off in the comments section below!

