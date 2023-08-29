Scarlett and Seth Rollins are currently working in WWE on separate brands. However, that is not the only thing that connects the two superstars, as they have known each other for years.

Before joining WWE, Seth Rollins gained prominence on the independent circuit under the Tyler Black moniker. He wrestled for multiple companies, allowing him to share the locker room with performers from across the world. After joining the Stamford-based promotion in 2010, Rollins opened a pro wrestling school named The Black and The Brave Wrestling in Chicago.

The Visionary met Scarlett at his wrestling academy. She trained at Rollins' facility to prepare for the seventh season of WWE Tough Enough. While the show was seemingly scrapped, the World Heavyweight Champion became friends with the SmackDown star during this time. The duo also crossed paths in Chicago.

Interestingly, Scarlett introduced Rollins to his former girlfriend, Sara. The two females worked together at a nightclub called The Underground.

What did Seth Rollins say regarding his history with Scarlett before WWE?

Scarlett, Seth Rollins, and the latter's former girlfriend, Sara

During their first stints with the company, Karrion Kross and Scarlett were among NXT's top names. Unfortunately, they were released from their contracts in 2021. The Doom Walker and The Smokeshow returned to the Stamford-based promotion last August as part of the SmackDown brand.

When asked about the duo, The Visionary revealed that he had known Scarlett for a while due to their time in Chicago. He praised the 32-year-old for her success in the pro wrestling business while jokingly calling her an "annoying little girl." Rollins further mentioned that Kross had massive potential to succeed.

"It's really inspiring to see someone, who maybe I didn't see so much potential in, to begin with, get to this point in her career. She's [Scarlett] made it to the big time, and I think Karrion's got all the potential in the world."

Where are Seth Rollins and Scarlett now?

Scarlett is now married to fellow superstar Karrion Kross. They tied the knot before they returned to the company in August 2022. They are currently working on the SmackDown brand. Meanwhile, Rollins is married to fellow RAW Superstar Becky Lynch. They also have a daughter together.

Were you aware of Rollins' history with Scarlett? Should they interact on TV shortly? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

