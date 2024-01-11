38-year-old WWE superstar to break Gunther's Royal Rumble record? Exploring the possibility

The 2024 Royal Rumble is around the corner, and the potential winner is anyone's guess. So far, a couple of superstars have made known their intent to participate in the men's match, and one 38-year-old star could be gunning for Gunther's record.

This star is none other than Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the Rumble last year and announced his intent to participate in the 2024 edition on the November 27th episode of Monday Night RAW. He will be up against it this time around, but it doesn't mean he can't leave his mark.

Currently, Rhodes is embroiled in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, which may continue at the Rumble. Nevertheless, The American Nightmare has made a name for himself thanks to his grit and determination, and he will not let The King of Strong Style stop him from entering the match.

There is no doubt, Rhodes will be aiming to win it all this year as well. But, why stop just there? Speaking of his determination, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him outlast all other competitors and perhaps even break Gunther's one-hour, eleven-minute, and 25-second record.

Rhodes certainly has the skill to do it as was seen in last year's edition. But, if one thing is for sure, it won't be an easy feat. First things first, however, he will have to take care of the problem that is Nakamura, who has proven to be his own "nightmare".

The WWE Universe believes CM Punk will win this year's Royal Rumble

Whether or not Cody Rhodes participates in the Royal Rumble remains to be seen. But, one superstar who has all but guaranteed his participation is CM Punk. And, knowing Punk, he intends to be the last man standing in the ring.

At this point, no one knows who is a lock to win the Rumble, but the WWE Universe seems to have faith in The Best in the World. In a poll shared on WWE's Instagram account, 72% of fans believe Punk will come out on top come January 27th.

The WWE Universe is confident CM Punk will win the Royal Rumble

The reality of the situation is that it is anybody's ball game. Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see the turn of events if Punk were to win it all.

