38-year-old WWE superstar to replace Big E in The New Day? Exploring potential new member

The New Day is one of the most iconic factions in WWE history, and a key member of the faction has always been Big E. The muscle of the group, he is one of the most popular superstars in the company. However, he hasn't been seen in the squared circle for close to two years now. With that in mind, and considering some of the recent action on Monday Night RAW, there is one 38-year-old WWE superstar who could take his place on the team.

The 38-year-old star happens to be none other than Jey Uso. A longtime rival of The New Day back during his tag-team days as one-half of The Usos, Jey is pretty much doing his own thing now. Going with the motto "Just Me Uce," Main Event Jey Uso is focused on establishing himself as a singles competitor. But that doesn't mean he can't do so as part of a faction.

On the most recent episode of RAW, Jey Uso teamed up with The New Day as they took on Imperium. Following their victory, the trio celebrated their success and hyped each other up. So much so that many are wondering if this partnership could become a permanent deal. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Jey all seemed excited about their win and even threw around a couple of terms suggesting they could continue to have each other's backs.

Seeing Jey Uso in the bright colors normally associated with The New Day would be hilarious. Who knows? He may even dawn a unicorn horn on his head. That said, this is just speculation, and there is no telling whether WWE will actually pull the trigger on an idea like having Jey Uso join the faction.

Big E hopes to team up with The New Day upon his return

Back in 2021, Big E, much like Jey Uso, was trying to make it big as a singles competitor. The WWE Draft saw Big E separated from his buddies in The New Day, as Woods and Kingston were drafted to SmackDown. But, this didn't affect E much, as he thrived in their absence, even becoming WWE Champion.

A year later, following a semi-successful reign, he returned to New Day, where he began teaming up with Kofi. Unfortunately, he suffered a neck injury soon after, sidelining him for the past two years. With that in mind, E was recently asked how he would like to return to WWE. And, while he did enjoy his singles run, he suggested that he would much rather team up with Woods and Kofi upon his return.

As things stand, there is no particular timeline for Big E's return. After all, a neck injury isn't something you can predict, especially when it comes to rehabilitation and healing. Nevertheless, everyone hopes he makes a smooth recovery.

