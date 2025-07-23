38-year veteran to cost John Cena; make Cody Rhodes turn heel to join his faction? 3 stars who can interfere in the Undisputed WWE title match

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes didn't hold back in proving how serious he is about his upcoming showdown with John Cena. He made his way to the ring and immediately signed the contract for their Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam.The American Nightmare made it obvious that getting the title back won't be a walk in the park, but he's prepared for the fight that's coming. He then forced Cena to sign the contract after The Last Real Champion attempted to back out of the match and make it official for SummerSlam.So, what’s gonna go down when these two megastars finally face off? Will someone step in and shake things up? Here are three stars who can interfere in the match.#3. 38-year veteran Paul Heyman could help Cody Rhodes beat John CenaCody Rhodes has been hinting at a potential heel turn since the 2025 Night of Champions PLE, where he capitalized on Randy Orton’s hurt back to take control. In some recent interviews, he suggested that a change in his character could come sooner than fans think.To solidify the heel turn, Paul Heyman could surprise the WWE Universe by teaming up with Rhodes and causing The Last Real Champion to lose his title. The 38-year veteran (who debuted in 1987) might join forces with the QB1 and kick off a fresh chapter in his career.This move would mark the beginning of a powerful new alliance. Rhodes could take over Seth Rollins’s faction, pushing The Visionary out of the spotlight. Heyman might also convince rising stars like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to join the cause.#2. Randy Orton could betray Cody RhodesAfter losing to Rhodes at the Night of Champions PLE, Randy Orton unexpectedly showed respect for Cody Rhodes and urged him to take down John Cena at the Biggest Party of the Summer.But that support could be a setup. Fans have been anticipating the Viper's heel turn for a while now, and SummerSlam could be the moment it happens.Orton might step in to back Cody against Cena if the latter gets any outside assistance. But then, he could surprise Rhodes with an RKO out of nowhere to help the champion keep his title. It might then be unveiled that Orton has allied with The Rock in his mission.#1. The Rock comes out to help Cody RhodesThe Brahma Bull might finally make a comeback at SummerSlam to assist John Cena, only to turn on him and pave the way for Cody Rhodes to claim victory.Cody refused to sell his soul to the People's Champion at Elimination Chamber 2025. He promised he wouldn't become a corporate puppet or disappoint the fans who have always had his back. But if he joins with The Rock at SummerSlam, it would be a massive betrayal. Cody would essentially sell out and transform into everything he claimed he would never become.The 39-year-old would completely accept the dark side, betraying everything he previously believed in. This shift to villainy would mark one of the most intense moments in WWE history and might shape the upcoming era.