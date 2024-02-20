385lb former WWE champion to return after more than 9 months to take out Gunther on RAW? Exploring potential twist

Gunther takes on Jey Uso tonight on WWE RAW with his Intercontinental Championship on the line. The Ring General isn't booked for this weekend's trip to Australia because of his real-life visa issues.

This means that if Gunther successfully retains his championship against the former Bloodline member on RAW, then the company needs to find a way to write him off the show.

One man who has been waiting in the wings for a shot at a championship is Braun Strowman. The Monster of all Monsters hasn't won a title since making his WWE return in 2022, and his last title reign was almost four years ago.

While Gunther has had some issues with Sheamus in recent weeks, Strowman could make his return on RAW and take out The Ring General to write him out of Elimination Chamber. This could lead to an entertaining feud between the Austrian star and the 385lb former Universal Champion heading into WrestleMania XL.

It has been almost nine months since Strowman last wrestled. The Monster Among Monsters last competed back in May 2023 and has been out of action after suffering a neck injury, but the star claimed he was unable to return for The Royal Rumble but could be ready to return a month later.

Will Braun Strowman be ready to make his WWE RAW return?

Strowman has recently made the trip to Saudi Arabia to help WWE launch their new experience in the Middle East and appears to be ready to return to the road.

Every WWE star wants to be part of WrestleMania, and since Strowman has been updating his Instagram to show he is back in the gym and traveling again, it could be almost time for him to return.

Strowman was always better as a heel because of his size, and going up against someone like Gunther could be a turning point for his career. If he is the man to finally end his impressive reign, then it would be a massive achievement and put Braun in a fantastic position in the company.

Do you think it's finally time for Braun Strowman to make his return after more than nine months? Share your thoughts and predictions for RAW in the comments section below.