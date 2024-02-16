385 lbs star shows off impressive "pump" ahead of major WWE event appearance

A WWE Superstar who has been absent for a while has shown off his impressive physique on social media ahead of the much-anticipated event in Saudi Arabia.

The star in question, Braun Strowman, billed at 385 pounds, has been out of in-ring competition since May 2023. The former Universal Champion required surgery to fuse his C4 and C5 vertebrae. In his last match, Strowman teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Alpha Academy's Otis & Chad Gable in a tag team match.

The Monster Among Men has been pumping iron like crazy on the road to recovery. The 40-year-old star has been sharing pictures of his ripped physique, fueling rumors of a WWE return soon.

In the meantime, Braun Strowman is in Saudi Arabia preparing for his appearance at the world's first WWE Experience at Boulevard City. The 385 lb star shared a mirror selfie of his gym session, flaunting his pump before the event:

"Pre event pump," he wrote.

Check out the screenshot of the former Universal Champion below:

The 40-year-old star's Instagram story.

Braun Strowman gives his honest opinion on CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series 2023 on November 25. However, The Monster Among Men was away from in-ring to witness Punk's return live.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Braun Strowman mentioned he plans to reserve his judgment about The Best in the World since he never met him. Irrespective of how the WWE locker room reacted to CM Punk's return, the 40-year-old star believes that, at the end of the day, he is doing his job:

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and bu**s in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else."

Watch the full video below:

As of now, the former Universal Champion is set to appear at the WWE Saudi Arabia Experience. However, fans want to see Strowman's in-ring return ahead of WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Braun Strowman's impressive pump before the major event? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE