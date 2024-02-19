Injured superstar spotted at WWE Experience in Saudi Arabia

An absent superstar was recently spotted at WWE Experience in Saudi Arabia. The promotion recently opened its indoor theme park in Riyadh's Boulevard City.

The company has developed a great relationship with the fans in Saudi Arabia and hosts several events there every year. The company launched WWE Experience in Riyadh this past Friday, February 16. The location features The Undertaker's Graveyard Escape puzzle, and patrons can create their own custom entrance.

Braun Strowman has been out of action since last May. The former Universal Champion underwent neck fusion surgery last year and has been providing fans with health updates during his recovery.

The promotion shared several new photographs from the WWE Experience in Saudi Arabia today on social media. Natalya, Jinger Mahal, Chelsea Green, and Braun Strowman were spotted at the event. Strowman took to social media and said it was an honor to appear at the location in Riyadh.

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

Braun Strowman recently admitted that he has heard "mixed things" about CM Punk but will form his opinion of the veteran after meeting him.

CM Punk returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 and appeared destined to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, the controversial star suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble and will miss the biggest show of the year in April.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former Universal Champion commented on CM Punk's surprising return to the company. The 45-year-old was fired by All Elite Wrestling last September following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023.

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [From 03:53 – 04:07]

You can check out the video below:

A photo of Braun Strowman's former tag team partner, Nicholas, recently surfaced online. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Monster of All Monsters when he is able to return from injury.

Have you missed Braun Strowman on WWE television? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.