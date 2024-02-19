"The real Nick Mysterio," "I'm getting old" - Fans react to unrecognizable photo of WWE's youngest champion

A new image of former WWE Tag Team Champion Nicholas has surfaced online, and wrestling fans have reacted on social media.

Braun Strowman captured the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 34 with a very unlikely tag team partner. The Monster of All Monsters found a young boy named Nicholas in the crowd and selected him as his tag team partner. The unlikely duo captured the red brand's Tag Team Championship from The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) at The Show of Shows in New Orleans.

However, they relinquished the titles the following day as the then-10-year-old champion had to get back to school. Six years later, a new photo of the WWE's youngest champion has surfaced online. In real life, Nicholas is the son of WWE RAW referee John Cone.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the new image of Nicholas, and some joked that they were looking forward to his WWE return.

Another fan humorously suggested Nicholas could be the "Nick Mysterio" that R-Truth has been referring to in recent weeks on the red brand.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE star Braun Strowman reacts to Nicholas getting an action figure

Braun Strowman recently commented on a Nicholas action figure being available for fans through Ringside Collectibles.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman commented on his former tag team partner getting his own action figure. The former Universal Champion noted that Nicholas has grown a lot as of late and thinks it is great that there is an action figure of him available for fans.

"You wanna know what's crazy? Nicholas is like six-five now. Everyone says it's funny. The cool thing is I just saw one of the sites that does all our action figures, Ringside Collectibles or something like that, there's a Nicholas action figure coming out. I'm really excited for that. It's neat to see." [From 2:54 – 3:15]

You can check out the full video with Braun Strowman below:

Braun Strowman underwent successful neck fusion surgery last year and has been out of action since May 2023. He was in a popular tag team with former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet at the time, and it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the former Universal Champion when he returns to action.

Would you like to see Strowman and Nicholas reunite on WWE television? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.