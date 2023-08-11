39-year-old former champion to attack Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown tonight? Comments analysed

Charlotte Flair may appear on WWE SmackDown tonight to address her loss against Bianca Belair and Asuka at SummerSlam, but could a different star appear to confront her? Interestingly, one name who recently shared that she was training with The Queen was Nia Jax.

Nia Jax began her wrestling journey in 2014 and dominated NXT. She joined the main roster in 2016, winning the RAW and Tag Team Women's Championship. In 2021, she was released from her contract. Jax returned at the Women's Royal Rumble this year for a one-time appearance. While a full-time return is possible, it won't occur on WWE SmackDown tonight.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Nia Jax revealed that she is wrestling training. She is being trained by D-Von Dudley, Natalya, and Tyson Kidd. The former champion even shared that she occasionally trains with Charlotte and Andrade El Idolo. However, she is not eyeing a WWE return, as she enjoys spending time with her family:

"I don't have the answer. (About a WWE return) Right now, I'm just hanging out. I'm enjoying being at home with my family. I have a new nephew, and I've kinda started being obsessed with being in Pilates. I enjoy Pilates a lot."

From the looks of it, Charlotte Flair and Jax won't reunite on WWE SmackDown tonight. However, both stars are close friends and hang out together.

Which WWE SmackDown stars did Nia Jax praised ahead of tonight's episode?

Jax and Flair are friends outside the ring but enemies once inside

Although the 39-year-old is currently inactive as an in-ring performer, she continuously supports the women in WWE. During the interview, she had multiple compliments on some of the women on the roster.

Nia Jax had nothing but compliments towards WWE SmackDown's Asuka, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Charlotte. She also complimented Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus' partnership:

"I'm obsessed with Asuka," Jax said. "I had such amazing chemistry with Asuka. Charlotte is just top tier, The Head of the Women's Table. All the women are incredible. I like seeing what Zoey Stark is doing, teaming up with Trish [Stratus]. I love Dakota Kai, I love IYO SKY."

What could fans expect for WWE SmackDown tonight?

The August 11, 2023, SmackDown episode will take place in Canada. Austin Theory will put the United States Championship on the line against Santos Escobar. Karrion Kross will fight against AJ Styles again, while Jimmy Uso is also set for a segment with Roman Reigns.

It would be interesting to see what could happen if Nia returns to WWE full-time. For now, the former champion will enjoy her time away from the ring.

