39-year-old former champion to help The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown? Exploring why Randy Orton must beware

After a triumphant return at Survivor Series and Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton is now scheduled to return at WWE SmackDown this week after over a year and a half. As The Viper stated on Monday, he has his eyes on The Bloodline, but somebody else could spoil his plans.

One star who has recently turned over a new leaf on WWE SmackDown is Santos Escobar. After months of tension with the Latino World Order, he attacked Rey Mysterio and costed him the United States Championship at Crown Jewel. The 39-year-old was also victorious against Dragon Lee at Survivor Series. He looks to get the upper hand against Randy Orton this Friday, but it may not be related to The Bloodline.

While on the recent episode of The Bump, Santos Escobar warned Randy Orton about coming to WWE SmackDown this week. The former shared that while the latter was known as The Legend Killer, Santos recently put out a legend.

"I just heard that Randy (Orton) is going to show up on SmackDown this Friday, is that correct? Well, I hope he doesn't show up. Because I know he is The Legend Killer, but I just sent a legend away for good. I don't want to send him away too. So, if he is watching this, I hope he doesn't show up,"

From the looks of it, Escobar's plans to face Randy for his agendas and not for The Bloodline. Santos could want to legitimize himself further, and a match with The Viper could help. In this way, he could showcase that when Rey finally returns, he could perform at a caliber like the legends.

Did Randy Orton truly forgive a former member of The Bloodline?

The Apex Predator has yet to meet with a member of The Bloodline. However, one person he met recently was the closest one he got to, Jey Uso. While it looks like they're on the same page now, that may not last.

Randy met with Jey backstage on this week's RAW, and the former stated that he forgave the latter. Orton said his problems are the current members of Roman Reigns' stable. Still, that promise may not last long.

While on this week's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter shared that Orton and Jey's partnership won't last long. Although they are friends now, the wrestling journalist believes The Viper will never forget.

Who else will return on this week's WWE SmackDown?

Aside from The Viper, Logan Paul is another star set to return on this week's WWE SmackDown. Fans last saw him at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the United States Championship.

However, what else is in store for this week's WWE SmackDown remains to be seen.

