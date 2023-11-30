"I hope he doesn't show up" - SmackDown star sends warning to Randy Orton

A WWE SmackDown star has sent a warning to Randy Orton ahead of his appearance on this Friday's edition of SmackDown.

The Viper made his return to the company this past Saturday night at Survivor Series. Orton had been out of action since May 2022 with a back injury but made his triumphant return at the premium live event in Chicago. He joined Cody Rhodes' team in the Men's WarGames match and picked up a victory over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Santos Escobar was also in action at Survivor Series. The 39-year-old was supposed to battle LWO's Carlito but took him out with a brutal attack before the premium live event. Dragon Lee replaced Carlito in the match, but Escobar emerged victorious.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Santos Escobar issued a warning to Randy Orton before this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Escobar warned that he doesn't want to have to send The Apex Predator away for good as well.

"And by the way, I just heard that Randy (Orton) is going to show up on SmackDown this Friday, is that correct? Well, I hope he doesn't show up. Because I know he is The Legend Killer, but I just sent a legend away for good. I don't want to send him away too. So, if he is watching this, I hope he doesn't show up," he said. [34:23 - 34:45]

Bill Apter believes Randy Orton will eventually feud with WWE RAW star

Randy Orton and Jey Uso appeared to bury the hatchet this past Monday night on RAW.

The Bloodline attacked Orton to write him off of television last year following RK-Bro's loss to The Usos in the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown. Orton has already made it known that he is out for revenge on The Bloodline, but assured Jey Uso that he is not coming after him during Monday's episode of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter noted that Orton never forgets anything. Apter added that he sees Uso and Orton having a rivalry down the line.

"I am gonna predict, by the way, that the Randy Orton-Jey Uso marriage currently, that they are pals now, that's not going to last. Randy Orton, The Apex Predator, never forgets," Bill Apter said. [45:04 - 45:21]

Escobar has become one of the most despised superstars on the SmackDown roster by the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see him cross paths with Orton this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

