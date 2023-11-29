WWE
"Randy Orton never forgets" - Veteran believes The Viper will face current WWE star once again 4874 days after their last match (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Nov 29, 2023 13:29 IST
Who is the next opponent for Randy Orton in WWE?

With Randy Orton back in action in WWE, the possibilities for feuds and rivalries are seemingly infinite. A wrestling veteran has predicted that The Viper will lock horns with a current ally soon.

The Apex Predator's returning bout saw him teaming up with Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023. While his team won, there was a notably tense moment between Jey and Orton that referenced the latter's past rivalry with The Bloodline. Moreover, the segment where he seemingly made his peace with Jey did not quite seem convincing to many.

Speaking on the topic in this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter claimed that the alliance would not last. According to the veteran, the two would again feud down the line.

"I am gonna predict, by the way, that the Randy Orton-Jey Uso marriage currently, that they are pals now, that's not going to last. Randy Orton, The Apex Predator, never forgets," Bill Apter said. [45:04 - 45:21]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

youtube-cover

Jey Uso and Orton last fought each other in 2010, more than 13 years ago. It remains to be seen if the two will face each other again soon.

Do you think Randy Orton will feud against Jey Uso soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Pratyush Rai
