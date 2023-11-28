Randy Orton finally declares his true intentions to Jey Uso on RAW after getting badly injured by him in 2022

Randy Orton made it very clear in the opening segment of RAW that he is targeting The Bloodline and has receipts for all of them. Considering that Jey Uso was one of the people directly involved in injuring him and putting him out of action, Orton made his intentions clear to Jey.

Ahead of his first singles match against Dominik Mysterio on RAW, Randy Orton was met by Jey Uso backstage, with Jey trying to figure out the dynamic between them.

He thanked Orton for having their back at WarGames. Randy Orton simply asked him whether he was still a part of The Bloodline, and Jey Uso made it clear that he wasn't. With that said, The Viper would let bygones be bygones and seemingly forgive Jey Uso.

Orton even said, "Yeet!" in a moment of solidarity. It has been noticed that Orton's embrace wasn't particularly convincing.

It will be interesting to see what the trajectory of Orton's coming run will be. Right now, he is a beloved babyface, but all of that can change soon as Monday Night RAW is stacked in the babyface category.

As for Jey Uso, he has one of the biggest challenges of his career yet next week as he takes on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Do you think Jey Uso will defeat Seth Rollins next week and capture the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments below.